Living in International District, Seattle

International District or The I.D. as it’s often referred to by locals, is a fun and diverse neighborhood located in the heart of Seattle.

Neighborhood Guide to International District

The I.D. is one of the most vibrant and dynamic neighborhoods in the Emerald City. It can be subdivided into three small, but very distinct districts: Japantown, Chinatown and Little Saigon. Each subsection offers a different feel and vibe, and, of course, delicious food. If you want to learn more about what is it like to live in the International District, check out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in International District

With all its culture and diversity, the International District arguably has more attractions than one can handle. From countless restaurants to year-round events - you’ll never be bored. For more information on local attractions, check out our list of things to do in the I.D.

Where to eat and drink in International District

If you love Asian food, the International District is your personal heaven. Delicious dim sum, scrumptious ramen, and fresh sushi - check out our list of must-try restaurants for recommendations.