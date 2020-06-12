/
3 bedroom apartments
527 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyncote, PA
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1907 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Results within 1 mile of Wyncote
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,637
2059 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
Available 06/15/20 XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
Results within 5 miles of Wyncote
West Central Germantown
59 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
2004 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Chestnut Hill
66 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Hunting Park
5 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunting Park
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunting Park
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunting Park
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunting Park
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunting Park
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ogontz
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1415 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Hunting Park
3 Units Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
2137 Church Lane
2137 Church Lane, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
3bd/1ba Belfield Home Available NOW! - Available at 2137 Church Lane , located in the Belfield, section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing, spacious home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom.
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
6969 Rodney St.
6969 Rodney Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Large West Oak Lane home - Large home located in West Oak lane area of the city, this row has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and tile flooring throughout, new kitchen with oak cabinets, main level powder room and 2nd floor 3 piece bath.
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
5865 Kemble Ave
5865 Kemble Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1224 sqft
5865 Kemble Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, newly rehabbed home coming soon! - Check out this desirable 3 bedroom, 1.
Logan
1 Unit Available
4927 N. 17th St.
4927 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House for Rent - 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath Available - Hardwood Floors, Enclose Porch, Back Deck, Back Driveway, Garage for Storage Only, Refrigerator and Stove. You pay your own Utilities (Gas, Electric and Water).
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
5951 ELSINORE ST
5951 Elsinore Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations.
Logan
1 Unit Available
4947 N. Uber St.
4947 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Spacious Wister 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available at 4947 N. Uber St., located in the Wister section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom.
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
6609 N Opal St
6609 North Opal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Beds/1 Bath Remodeled Home! - Property Id: 282463 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME (HURRY WILL GO AWAY SOON!) Available for Rent 6XXX N Opal St. Philadelphia, Pa.
