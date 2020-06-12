/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
501 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyncote, PA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Results within 1 mile of Wyncote
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.
Results within 5 miles of Wyncote
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
West Central Germantown
81 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Chestnut Hill
65 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
East Falls
43 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Central Germantown
57 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
$
Willow Grove
91 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Hunting Park
1 Unit Available
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
East Falls
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Central Germantown
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Hunting Park
5 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Similar Pages
Wyncote 1 BedroomsWyncote 2 BedroomsWyncote 3 BedroomsWyncote Accessible ApartmentsWyncote Apartments with Garage
Wyncote Apartments with GymWyncote Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWyncote Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWyncote Apartments with ParkingWyncote Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PARamblewood, NJCollegeville, PAClementon, NJYardley, PAMagnolia, NJSellersville, PA