7 SWEETWATER CIR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:45 PM

7 SWEETWATER CIR

7 Sweetwater Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA 19002

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools. Minutes to all major roads (PA turnpike & 309 & 202) Fabulous new shopping center across the street with Whole Foods, Giant, CVS, Restaurants, Pilates, Starbucks and so much more. So convenient! This wonderful home has all hardwood floors throughout first and second floors. Carpet in finished basement. Enter the foyer into the grand living room large enough for a sectional sofa group with double window and waiscoting, chair rail and crown molding. The elegant dining room accommodates a formal dining table plus breakfront/hutch. Follow thru to the bright family room with recessed lighting, good windows, ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The kitchen provides tons of cabinets, a center island, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and ceramic sink with bright overhead lighting and pendant lights. From there continue to the striking breakfast room with skylight and and vaulted ceiling and open to slider to deck. The deck is two tiered and overlooks a treed and grassy bucolic vista. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms: extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and 2 other full wall closets with great shelving systems plus a dressing area and full double vanity bath with separate shower and tub. Two additional bedroom, hall bath and laundry finish the 2nd floor. The finished basement provides extra space for all and a walk in storage area with wood shelves. The utility room holds a work bench as well as extra storage cabinets and the usual gas hot water tank and gas heater. Central air is on already! This home is delightful and open and bright! There are plenty of community roads & cul de sacs to walk and bike and enjoy. The mailbox is right across the front door area. A gorgeous stylish paver path leads the way home. There is a one car garage with shelving and lots of additional parking. Available August 1. A really wonderful, light filled, spacious home in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have any available units?
7 SWEETWATER CIR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have?
Some of 7 SWEETWATER CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 SWEETWATER CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7 SWEETWATER CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SWEETWATER CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7 SWEETWATER CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring House.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7 SWEETWATER CIR does offer parking.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 SWEETWATER CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have a pool?
No, 7 SWEETWATER CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have accessible units?
No, 7 SWEETWATER CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 SWEETWATER CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 SWEETWATER CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 SWEETWATER CIR has units with air conditioning.
