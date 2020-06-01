7 SWEETWATER CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools. Minutes to all major roads (PA turnpike & 309 & 202) Fabulous new shopping center across the street with Whole Foods, Giant, CVS, Restaurants, Pilates, Starbucks and so much more. So convenient! This wonderful home has all hardwood floors throughout first and second floors. Carpet in finished basement. Enter the foyer into the grand living room large enough for a sectional sofa group with double window and waiscoting, chair rail and crown molding. The elegant dining room accommodates a formal dining table plus breakfront/hutch. Follow thru to the bright family room with recessed lighting, good windows, ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The kitchen provides tons of cabinets, a center island, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and ceramic sink with bright overhead lighting and pendant lights. From there continue to the striking breakfast room with skylight and and vaulted ceiling and open to slider to deck. The deck is two tiered and overlooks a treed and grassy bucolic vista. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms: extra large master bedroom with walk in closet and 2 other full wall closets with great shelving systems plus a dressing area and full double vanity bath with separate shower and tub. Two additional bedroom, hall bath and laundry finish the 2nd floor. The finished basement provides extra space for all and a walk in storage area with wood shelves. The utility room holds a work bench as well as extra storage cabinets and the usual gas hot water tank and gas heater. Central air is on already! This home is delightful and open and bright! There are plenty of community roads & cul de sacs to walk and bike and enjoy. The mailbox is right across the front door area. A gorgeous stylish paver path leads the way home. There is a one car garage with shelving and lots of additional parking. Available August 1. A really wonderful, light filled, spacious home in a great location.