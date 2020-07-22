Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Spring City, PA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
424 BRIDGE STREET
424 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1434 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Spring City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02 PM
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Spring City
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
16 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,573
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1350 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1141 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
32 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 20 at 02:18 PM
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1242 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 Briarwood Ct
1606 Briarwood Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022 This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
245 TAYLOR ALLEY
245 Taylor Alley, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2284 sqft
This loft in downtown Phoenixville is a half block off Bridge St; walk right into town. High ceilings, contemporary lighting mixed in with industrial touches and older home charm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
135 PROSPECT STREET
135 Prospect Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
900 sqft
2Br 2Bath condo in the Heart of downtown Phoenixville. Security door entrance, Elevator, Private parking garage with assigned parking. Ready July 1. The unit is located in the building behind the Iron hill Brewery.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Black Walnut Drive
303 Black Walnut Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1678 sqft
Perfectly situated between Exton and downtown Phoenixville this stunning townhouse is located within the very quite and desirable Kimberton Greene community that features a tennis court and swimming pool and is the perfect place to call your next

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4 HARTMANS RUN LANE
4 Hartman Run Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Split Level home on 5.5 acres with Creek and Wooded area. Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Room and a Full Basement. Dishwasher, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE
1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1075 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
509 KIMBERTON ROAD
509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Spring City
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Spring City, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

