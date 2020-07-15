/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Souderton, PA
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
285 PARKVIEW DRIVE
285 Parkview Drive, Souderton, PA
AVAILABLE October 1: Location is everything and you will enjoy sitting on your deck overlooking the peaceful woods and stream.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1599 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Souderton
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
329 N MAIN STREET
329 North Main Street, Telford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1764 sqft
Large Brick Single home with two car garage and second floor storage. Eat in kitchen, sun room, Living room, Dinig room. Newer carpets all freshly painted. Basement for storage and nice back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
Results within 5 miles of Souderton
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
72 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1870 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
63 S 3rd St #B
63 South 3rd Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Perkasie 3 bedroom Row home apt on 2nd and 3rd floor $1350/mo - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Top two floors of Row home in Perkasie. Freshly painted. Shared Laundry access in basement. Access to rear yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
106 SKIPPACK CREEK ROAD
106 Skippack Creek Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2126 sqft
Talk about peace and tranquility! This private setting offers beautiful landscaping, rustic setting backs up to wooded area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Souderton
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
135 POLO DRIVE
135 Polo Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2122 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom spacious end unit situated on premium sought-after lot backing to treed open space in "Montgomery Greene".Awesome 2-Story Hardwood Foyer & Hall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 CREEK ROAD
2 Creek Rd, Bucks County, PA
The large front house (Farmhouse) has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a full kitchen, dining room, 3 living areas on the 1st floor and a laundry room. This is perfect for a large family that needs extra space.
