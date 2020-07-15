All apartments in Sharon Hill
119 Greenwood Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

119 Greenwood Rd

119 Greenwood Road · (610) 565-0550
Location

119 Greenwood Road, Sharon Hill, PA 19079

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Greenwood Rd · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BED HOME IN SHARON HILL - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home in Sharon Hill! Steps away from Chester Pike. Covered front patio leads to 1st floor living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Basement is unfinished and has garage parking for one vehicle. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and modern bathroom.

Tenant supplies their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Laundry hook up provided.

No individual showings unless you are preapproved. Applications online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.

ALL APPLICANTS SUBJECT TO CREDIT, CRIMINAL, AND EVICTION HISTORY CHECK.
-550 credit score, with no more than $1,000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No previous evictions or judgements on your record

3 months required to move in.

(RLNE4946857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

