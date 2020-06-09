2871 E HIGH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan accessible

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible parking

Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific Visibility with exceptional traffic! Ease of Access, and Ten Car Plus Parking! Beautifully Maintained. Many, Many uses! Needs to be seen to fully appreciate! Very Convenient to all Major Highways, Roads, Shopping Areas, Medical Facilities, Businesses, Dining, and Schools! Owner is Flexible and will assist you in the use of the property!