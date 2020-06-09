All apartments in Sanatoga
2871 E HIGH STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

2871 E HIGH STREET

2871 East High Street · (484) 498-4000
Location

2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA 19464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2572 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific Visibility with exceptional traffic! Ease of Access, and Ten Car Plus Parking! Beautifully Maintained. Many, Many uses! Needs to be seen to fully appreciate! Very Convenient to all Major Highways, Roads, Shopping Areas, Medical Facilities, Businesses, Dining, and Schools! Owner is Flexible and will assist you in the use of the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

