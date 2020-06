Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage. There is a shared laundry facility on the ground level with brand new washers and dryers. There is a private storage unit for belongings or holiday decor. This unit is a 2 minute drive to I-95, very close to the airport, sports complex and Philadelphia. Tenant pays for electric and the heat/cool bill which are very reasonable. Water is included in the rent. This property is currently vacant and available for showings.