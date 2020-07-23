All apartments in Ridley Park
Ridley Park, PA
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:32 AM

206 N Swarthmore Ave B

206 North Swarthmore Avenue · (484) 240-9956
Location

206 North Swarthmore Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078
Ridley Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2bedrooms 1bath Apartment - Ridley Park - Property Id: 156932

The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Hardwood floor, kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, separate heat and electric, recess lights, New bath, spacious bedrooms. Laundry room on site for $30. Off street parking. 1 block from Ridley Park train station and Ridley township center with stores, banks, five minutes to 95. Ridley School District.

Rent $1200/month. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. All other utilities shall be at tenant's expense. Additional $30 for washer and dryer usage. We require 3 months to move in (1st month, last month and security deposit. If interested, send us a text message at (484) 240-9956. Currently occupied and tenant will be out by June 30, 2020 but now available for showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/206-n-swarthmore-ave-ridley-park-pa-unit-b/156932
Property Id 156932

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5982620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have any available units?
206 N Swarthmore Ave B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have?
Some of 206 N Swarthmore Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 N Swarthmore Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
206 N Swarthmore Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 N Swarthmore Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridley Park.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B offers parking.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have a pool?
No, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have accessible units?
No, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 N Swarthmore Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 N Swarthmore Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
