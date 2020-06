Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a great loft style unit. Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included, and the unit also has heat & a/c! With the living room being the size it is...it can easily be used as both your living & dining room. Nice amount of closet space! Exposed beams throughout provide great character. The loft is the sleeping area, and there is an area for storage there as well. Entry into the building can be either through the front of the building or back. Mailboxes are located in the front entry of the building. Parking area is located at the back of the building. * No pets * No smoking * No waterbeds *