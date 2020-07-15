13 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA with garages

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
4 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6028 Valley Forge Dr
6028 Valley Forge Dr, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2248 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Village Townhomes in the Lehigh Valley. This community has much to offer for easy living. You won't be disappointed as you enter the home with warm hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
285 PARKVIEW DRIVE
285 Parkview Drive, Souderton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1698 sqft
AVAILABLE October 1: Location is everything and you will enjoy sitting on your deck overlooking the peaceful woods and stream.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
329 N MAIN STREET
329 North Main Street, Telford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1764 sqft
Large Brick Single home with two car garage and second floor storage. Eat in kitchen, sun room, Living room, Dinig room. Newer carpets all freshly painted. Basement for storage and nice back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1995 ROUTE 212
1995 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Country Brick Ranch home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hellertown
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Riverside Ln
101 Riverside Dr, Red Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1979 sqft
Beuatiful 3 bedroom end unit Townhome in Preston Court Redhill - Beautiful end unit in Preston Court. Upgraded lighting, upgraded blinds. The two-story foyer with picture window allows tons of natural light into this sunny space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

