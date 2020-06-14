/
1 bedroom apartments
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
11 HURON AVENUE
11 Huron Avenue, Norwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
10000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with large living room, good size bedroom with plenty of closet space. Tiled kitchen and bathroom. On site lawndry and plenty of on site parking. Very convenient location near Rt 420 and Chester Pike.
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
1 Unit Available
65 RAMBO AVENUE
65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
801 YALE AVENUE
801 Yale Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit.
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect Park
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
University City
2 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,837
765 sqft
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Wynnefield
29 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
452 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Center City West
48 Units Available
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
774 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Logan Square
93 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
780 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
University City
47 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,964
968 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Fitler Square
34 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Overbrook
18 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
848 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
University City
17 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
University City
57 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,508
622 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
