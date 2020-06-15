Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates! - This home features 1.5 updated bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances in a spacious eat-in kitchen. This open-concept living home also has hardwood floors, a front porch, and in-house laundry. Located on a quiet street with extremely easy access to Grandview and the rest of the city, this place is a must-see!



For details or to setup a showing, text/call us via 412-212-7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



