Amenities
Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates! - This home features 1.5 updated bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances in a spacious eat-in kitchen. This open-concept living home also has hardwood floors, a front porch, and in-house laundry. Located on a quiet street with extremely easy access to Grandview and the rest of the city, this place is a must-see!
For details or to setup a showing, text/call us via 412-212-7101!
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/
