Pittsburgh, PA
606 Chess
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:02 PM

606 Chess

606 Chess Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

606 Chess Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Chess · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home w/ Updates! - This home features 1.5 updated bathrooms, stainless kitchen appliances in a spacious eat-in kitchen. This open-concept living home also has hardwood floors, a front porch, and in-house laundry. Located on a quiet street with extremely easy access to Grandview and the rest of the city, this place is a must-see!

For details or to setup a showing, text/call us via 412-212-7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Chess have any available units?
606 Chess has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Chess have?
Some of 606 Chess's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Chess currently offering any rent specials?
606 Chess isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Chess pet-friendly?
No, 606 Chess is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 606 Chess offer parking?
No, 606 Chess does not offer parking.
Does 606 Chess have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Chess does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Chess have a pool?
No, 606 Chess does not have a pool.
Does 606 Chess have accessible units?
No, 606 Chess does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Chess have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Chess does not have units with dishwashers.
