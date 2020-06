Amenities

Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors. Large bright Eat-in Kitchen with dish washer and garbage disposal, pantry and powder room, 2nd floor master bedroom with large closet 2nd bedroom. Finished Attic could be used as a 3rd bedroom for a small chid or office. Finished Basement with tile floor could also be used as another bedroom or play room. Beautifuly landscaped grounds with big back yard. Great Lower Merion location.