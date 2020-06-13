All apartments in Penn Estates
123 Pasquin Dr
123 Pasquin Dr

123 Pasquin Drive · No Longer Available
123 Pasquin Drive, Penn Estates, PA 18301
Penn Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath traditional style home. Available 7/3. Home has recently been renovated... hardwood & slate floors, granite counter tops, new back splash, raised 6 panel solid oak doors, new entry doors, new faucets, new fans, electric garage door opener & fresh paint. Home is in absolute move in condition. Lots of natural light from large windows. Brick faced wood burning fireplace in living room. Open floor plan with large loft. Huge master suite with walk in closet & garden tub. Newcentral a/c unit & new grinder pump. Mature landscaping, modest rear deck & paved driveway. Non smokers only!! Dogs accepted on case by case basis with non refundable deposit. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Pasquin Dr have any available units?
123 Pasquin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Penn Estates, PA.
What amenities does 123 Pasquin Dr have?
Some of 123 Pasquin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Pasquin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
123 Pasquin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Pasquin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Pasquin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 123 Pasquin Dr does offer parking.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Pasquin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr have a pool?
No, 123 Pasquin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr have accessible units?
No, 123 Pasquin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Pasquin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Pasquin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Pasquin Dr has units with air conditioning.
