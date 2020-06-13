123 Pasquin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath traditional style home. Available 7/3. Home has recently been renovated... hardwood & slate floors, granite counter tops, new back splash, raised 6 panel solid oak doors, new entry doors, new faucets, new fans, electric garage door opener & fresh paint. Home is in absolute move in condition. Lots of natural light from large windows. Brick faced wood burning fireplace in living room. Open floor plan with large loft. Huge master suite with walk in closet & garden tub. Newcentral a/c unit & new grinder pump. Mature landscaping, modest rear deck & paved driveway. Non smokers only!! Dogs accepted on case by case basis with non refundable deposit. No cats.