Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

303 WIRT AVENUE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Single Family home located on a large lot in Hanover.



The Tenant pays all utilities. The heat source is gas. Washer Dryer as-is



PETS? Small dog only with an extra $300.00 security deposit and $25 monthly fee. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



South Western School District



APPLICATION PROCESS

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



CALL: Lori Lintner 717-690-0117



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5420318)