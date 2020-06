Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Beautiful home Totally redone. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking and LOADS of counter space and cabinets. Dining area conveniently adjoining to kitchen. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout home. Two bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms all beautiful. Basement can be a separate living space including large bedroom, full bathroom including the laundry hookup and separate sitting/family room. This level wheelchair accessible with separate entrance. Two large decks off the back of home, one on main level and one on upper level. Off street parking. The square footage does not reflect the finished basement. Monthly pet fee with approved pet. Virtual Tour scheduled for 5/23. Please call agent to schedule your participation.