Situated on 3rd Street in downtown Oxford, check out this quiet, one-bedroom efficiency ! Second floor unit has Living Room, Bedroom, eat-in kitchen with gas stove and microwave, large bathroom with stacked washer dryer. Free, off- street parking tenant pays all utilities. Walk to local shops and eateries, and enjoy all that Oxford has to offer! No pets