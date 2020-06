Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large farmhouse located in historical Oley Township! Apply Today! - 6 bedrooms and 2 full, updated bathrooms. Wide planked hardwood floors kept beautifully throughout the home. Spacious kitchen includes a dining area and wood stove. The huge living room leads to den with a beautiful stone fireplace. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor directly off the master bedroom. The large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining and there is plenty of off-street parking for 5 cars. The large two-story barn offers extra workspace and storage areas. This is a spacious home and backyard! Call today! "Property is owned by a Pennsylvania Real Estate Licensee!



(RLNE5667108)