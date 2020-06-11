All apartments in Northampton
Find more places like 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northampton, PA
/
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:34 PM

2121 Hokendauqua Avenue

2121 Hokendauqua Avenue · (484) 695-6120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2121 Hokendauqua Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067
Northampton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 864 sq/ft Condo available on 1st Floor! Asking $1,550 per month with one month security deposit, with Owner paying HOA Fee; Snow Removal/Landscape approximately $250/month, Tenant pays for own water/heat. Owner is putting up fresh paint and putting in brand new carpet! Looking for 2 year lease. Great home for Senior Citizens, with one at age 62 or older! Very friendly neighbors in a wonderful area of Northampton, which is within walking distance of shops/stores. No street noise! Awesome clean building and extremely well kept! Large Seperate Unit in Basement for Storage. Wonderful open space in Unit 106! Will be leased quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have any available units?
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have?
Some of 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have a pool?
No, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2121 Hokendauqua Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PABreinigsville, PAWilson, PAPen Argyl, PABangor, PA
Summit Hill, PAPerkasie, PASellersville, PASouderton, PAHarleysville, PADublin, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAHatfield, PAKulpsville, PAAmity Gardens, PAChalfont, PAMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity