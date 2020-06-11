2121 Hokendauqua Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 864 sq/ft Condo available on 1st Floor! Asking $1,550 per month with one month security deposit, with Owner paying HOA Fee; Snow Removal/Landscape approximately $250/month, Tenant pays for own water/heat. Owner is putting up fresh paint and putting in brand new carpet! Looking for 2 year lease. Great home for Senior Citizens, with one at age 62 or older! Very friendly neighbors in a wonderful area of Northampton, which is within walking distance of shops/stores. No street noise! Awesome clean building and extremely well kept! Large Seperate Unit in Basement for Storage. Wonderful open space in Unit 106! Will be leased quickly!