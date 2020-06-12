/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newtown, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
Results within 5 miles of Newtown
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1471 HIDDEN POND DRIVE
1471 Hidden Pond Drive, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful single home, large fenced yard. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal living and dining rooms. Rental application is required for each adult.. Shed not included in lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
29 SENTINEL ROAD
29 Sentinel Road, Bucks County, PA
Beautiful end unit backing to woods with walk out finished basement. Renters must pay electric, water, sewer and condo fee of 288.00 per month. APRIL 1 move in date. NO PETS!!Pictures are from previous listing. House is vacant.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
400 PROSPECT AVENUE
400 Prospect Avenue, Morrisville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1651 sqft
A charming, sweet 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape home located on a quiet street in quaint Morrisville borough. This home features new carpeting, upgraded kitchen and many other lovely amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
175 GREYSTONE DR
175 Graystone Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Only 4 years old townhouse for Rent. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Amazing unit -3 floors including finished basement. Beautiful kitchen, 9 Foot Selling, Cable TV wired, spotlights. Unit has walk out basement and beautiful backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1009 SWAMP ROAD
1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
12702 MEDFORD ROAD
12702 Medford Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
All new!!! Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops.Upgrades Everywhere!!Private fenced in yard.Newer driveway (2016)A/C Unit upgraded (2016)Back PatioNew roof (2014)New Furnace (2016)Nearly $100K in upgrades!!!Move in ready. Act now!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
