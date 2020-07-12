/
pet friendly apartments
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New Freedom, PA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.
Results within 5 miles of New Freedom
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet). Big 11' x 15'11" Living Rm, Kitchen with Oven-range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Valley St.
37 Valley Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
37 Valley St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
Results within 10 miles of New Freedom
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths house for Rent! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.
