Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

444 Brunner Dr

444 Brunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

444 Brunner Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths in sought-after Monroeville. This home has been totally renovated: beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathrooms and so much space! A fabulous deck overlooking the freshly landscaped backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. Call today to see how you can lease this home!

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Section 8 is not accepted.
- Bankruptcies not accepted unless discharged.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Brunner Dr have any available units?
444 Brunner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroeville, PA.
What amenities does 444 Brunner Dr have?
Some of 444 Brunner Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Brunner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
444 Brunner Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Brunner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Brunner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 444 Brunner Dr offer parking?
No, 444 Brunner Dr does not offer parking.
Does 444 Brunner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Brunner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Brunner Dr have a pool?
No, 444 Brunner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 444 Brunner Dr have accessible units?
No, 444 Brunner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Brunner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Brunner Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Brunner Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Brunner Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
