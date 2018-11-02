444 Brunner Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths in sought-after Monroeville. This home has been totally renovated: beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathrooms and so much space! A fabulous deck overlooking the freshly landscaped backyard with plenty of room for entertaining. Call today to see how you can lease this home!



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Bankruptcies not accepted unless discharged.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)