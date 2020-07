Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home will be available soon in Monroeville. Home has just been renovated, beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom.Other updates throughout the house. Lovely deck overlooking backyard. Conveniently located,close to all that Monroeville has to offer. Contact us today to make this your new home.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)