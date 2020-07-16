All apartments in Monroeville
Monroeville, PA
310 Jefferson Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

310 Jefferson Ct

310 Jefferson Court · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

310 Jefferson Court, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of the Evergreen School District.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors
- Two car garage with driveway
- Central AC
- Large deck
- Full kitchen with dishwasher
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Pets considered on case by case basis (per owner discretion - fees may apply)
- Large yard

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5907253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Jefferson Ct have any available units?
310 Jefferson Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Jefferson Ct have?
Some of 310 Jefferson Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Jefferson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
310 Jefferson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Jefferson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Jefferson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 310 Jefferson Ct offers parking.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Jefferson Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct have a pool?
No, 310 Jefferson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct have accessible units?
No, 310 Jefferson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Jefferson Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Jefferson Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Jefferson Ct has units with air conditioning.
