310 Jefferson Ct

Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of the Evergreen School District.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors

- Two car garage with driveway

- Central AC

- Large deck

- Full kitchen with dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Pets considered on case by case basis (per owner discretion - fees may apply)

- Large yard



(RLNE5907253)