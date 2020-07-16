310 Jefferson Ct

Amenities
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of the Evergreen School District.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors
- Two car garage with driveway
- Central AC
- Large deck
- Full kitchen with dishwasher
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Pets considered on case by case basis (per owner discretion - fees may apply)
- Large yard
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT
(RLNE5907253)