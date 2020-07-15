Apartment List
millersville
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Millersville
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Millersville
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City. Stay cool in the summer with the central air conditioning and warm in the winter with gas heat.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
142 College Avenue
142 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2214 sqft
This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1186 Maple Ave.
1186 Maple Avenue, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Lancaster Township Area!, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom conveniently located less than a block from Hamilton Park and only minutes from Downtown Lancaster! Gas Fireplace Hardwood floors throughout Detached 2-car
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
Verified

Last updated February 27 at 12:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS
249 Martic Heights Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS Available 08/14/20 249 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17534 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839739)

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2833 Pebblebrook Drive
2833 Pebblebrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Beautifully updated rental in Village Park. Open floor plan with hardwood and a wall of built-ins and fireplace, stainless appliances, and multi-tiered deck w/fenced yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD
1680 Landisville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2358 sqft
Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbia
30 North 2nd Street - C
30 North 2nd Street, Columbia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
On a quiet street in Columbia. Two bedrooms, one nicely carpeted, the other beautiful hardwood floors. One and a half bathrooms, a lot of storage room, unfinished attic space and basement.
City Guide for Millersville, PA

Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.

Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Millersville, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

