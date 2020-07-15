13 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 59
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 18
Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.
Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.