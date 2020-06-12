/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
30 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
156 W KING ST #2
156 West King Street, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to 156 W. King Street in Malvern Boro! First Floor, Unit #2.
Results within 5 miles of Malvern
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
47 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
20 LE FORGE COURT
20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.
Results within 10 miles of Malvern
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
59 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1220 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
