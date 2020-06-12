/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Macungie, PA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ancient Oaks
11 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Results within 1 mile of Macungie
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Trexlertown
10 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Emmaus
5 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Results within 10 miles of Macungie
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
West Park
2 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Keck Park
5 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Allentown
37 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Lehigh Parkway
4 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1st Ward
1 Unit Available
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.
