442 CONCORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors. This entering area is flanked by the oversized living room and dining room on the sides and stately views out back to grab a relaxing moment. On the right of the family room, a large kitchen with beautiful wooden cabinet, GRANITE countertops and breakfast room. Kitchen opens to hallway leading to all the rooms. Spacious master bedroom, with a spacious closet, and bright windows. Two other large rooms offer plenty of space for friends and family. Finishing out the top floor is a stunning full bath. Downstairs is a Large finished basement for future entertainment and storage needs. There is also an additional bathroom in both the basement and garage! Extra storage space is available downstairs in another room across from the basement. This must see home located in Exton boasts a perfect location minutes away from Route 100, route 30, and the PA Turnpike. Convenient location is within minutes of Marsh Creek State Park, Exton Mall with a wealth of dining and recreation options.