442 CONCORD AVENUE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:25 PM

442 CONCORD AVENUE

442 Concord Avenue · (610) 325-4100
Location

442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA 19341

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors. This entering area is flanked by the oversized living room and dining room on the sides and stately views out back to grab a relaxing moment. On the right of the family room, a large kitchen with beautiful wooden cabinet, GRANITE countertops and breakfast room. Kitchen opens to hallway leading to all the rooms. Spacious master bedroom, with a spacious closet, and bright windows. Two other large rooms offer plenty of space for friends and family. Finishing out the top floor is a stunning full bath. Downstairs is a Large finished basement for future entertainment and storage needs. There is also an additional bathroom in both the basement and garage! Extra storage space is available downstairs in another room across from the basement. This must see home located in Exton boasts a perfect location minutes away from Route 100, route 30, and the PA Turnpike. Convenient location is within minutes of Marsh Creek State Park, Exton Mall with a wealth of dining and recreation options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have any available units?
442 CONCORD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have?
Some of 442 CONCORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 CONCORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
442 CONCORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 CONCORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 442 CONCORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lionville.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 442 CONCORD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 CONCORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 442 CONCORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 442 CONCORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 CONCORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 CONCORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 CONCORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
