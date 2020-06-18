121 Austin Ave

Amenities

LANSDOWNE RENTAL! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE - NO SHOWINGS DUE TO GOVERNORS STAY AT HOME ORDER.VIDEO TOUR POSTED AT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIBPRHGOqwg



3 bedroom Lansdowne home for rent! PRICE REDUCED TO $1,250 PER MONTH. Beautifully renovated corner property with new kitchen, new bathroom, and all new floors. First floor has enclosed front porch, living room, dining room and kitchen all with recessed lighting. Head upstairs to three bedrooms and a full bath. Clean unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage. Outdoor space includes rear yard and covered side patio area. Full appliance package included! This home awaits its first tenants!



Super easy access to public transportation. Train runs directly behind the home. Home is located nearby the Lansdowne post office.



Just first and security required to move in totaling $2,500.



Utilities: Tenant pays PECO and AQUA bills.Tenant provides window AC units.



$50 application fee. Background screening required. Applicant MUST have a 550 credit score, with no more than $1,000 in collections. NO prior evictions or judgments on your record. NO major criminal history.



Apply online at https://homesteadproperty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=31a60482-3f96-425e-b21d-21abf51109f0&source=Website



