273 COMPASS DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

273 COMPASS DRIVE

273 Compass Dr · (215) 206-2623
Location

273 Compass Dr, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
green community
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
new construction
Beautiful, 1 year old new construction end unit townhome in the Andale Green community for rent. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the largest models ~ the Strauss which offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The entry level offers a nice sized bedroom and private full bath. Just up a few steps takes you to the main living level open floor plan with large Living Room, a Chef's Kitchen and a half bath. Up a few more steps to the upper level boasts three bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2nd floor laundry. The main bedroom is large and accented with a tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet and private bath featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants, walking trails and parks, all within close proximity. This community is located in Award Winning North Penn School District. This beautiful end unit will be available for lease to start June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have any available units?
273 COMPASS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have?
Some of 273 COMPASS DRIVE's amenities include new construction, walk in closets, and green community. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 COMPASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
273 COMPASS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 COMPASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdale.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 COMPASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 COMPASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
