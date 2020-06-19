273 COMPASS DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful, 1 year old new construction end unit townhome in the Andale Green community for rent. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the largest models ~ the Strauss which offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The entry level offers a nice sized bedroom and private full bath. Just up a few steps takes you to the main living level open floor plan with large Living Room, a Chef's Kitchen and a half bath. Up a few more steps to the upper level boasts three bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2nd floor laundry. The main bedroom is large and accented with a tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet and private bath featuring a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants, walking trails and parks, all within close proximity. This community is located in Award Winning North Penn School District. This beautiful end unit will be available for lease to start June 1st.