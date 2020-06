Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator. The outdoor space features off street parking and backyard. Home is located within walking distance of downtown restaurants and parks. This is the home you've been waiting to rent in South West Lancaster. 12 month lease. 1 month security deposit required. Tenant pays all utilities.