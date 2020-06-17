419 Nevin St.

Amenities
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.
Stainless steel appliances
Half bath on first floor
Hardwood flooring in living room and dining room
Central air
Washer/Dryer hookup
Private fenced-in backyard with patio
Tenant responsible for gas, electric, lawn care, and snow removal
Included in rent: water, sewer, and trash
MINIMUM INCOME REQUIRED: $4375 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
PETS: small dogs or cats OK (subject to owner's approval), additional fees apply
No Smoking
