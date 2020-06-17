All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

419 Nevin St.

419 Nevin Street · (717) 286-0164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 419 Nevin St. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.
Stainless steel appliances
Half bath on first floor
Hardwood flooring in living room and dining room
Central air
Washer/Dryer hookup
Private fenced-in backyard with patio
Tenant responsible for gas, electric, lawn care, and snow removal
Included in rent: water, sewer, and trash
MINIMUM INCOME REQUIRED: $4375 TAKE HOME PAY PER MONTH OR MORE
PETS: small dogs or cats OK (subject to owner's approval), additional fees apply
No Smoking
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5638638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Nevin St. have any available units?
419 Nevin St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Nevin St. have?
Some of 419 Nevin St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Nevin St. currently offering any rent specials?
419 Nevin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Nevin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Nevin St. is pet friendly.
Does 419 Nevin St. offer parking?
No, 419 Nevin St. does not offer parking.
Does 419 Nevin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Nevin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Nevin St. have a pool?
No, 419 Nevin St. does not have a pool.
Does 419 Nevin St. have accessible units?
No, 419 Nevin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Nevin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Nevin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Nevin St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 Nevin St. has units with air conditioning.
