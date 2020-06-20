351 E King St

Amenities

Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home!

High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel. The home also features four large bedrooms (one bedroom is walk-through and one is on the 3rd floor), balcony, 1st floor laundry room and eat-in kitchen.



Refrigerator, stove and gas dryer are included.

Tenant responsible for electric, gas and heating oil.



Pets are accepted with owner approval. If accepted, a $300 non-refundable pet deposit is due at lease signing and an additional $30 a month fee.



