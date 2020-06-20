All apartments in Lancaster
351 E King St

351 East King Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Musser Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 351 E King St · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home!
High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel. The home also features four large bedrooms (one bedroom is walk-through and one is on the 3rd floor), balcony, 1st floor laundry room and eat-in kitchen.

Refrigerator, stove and gas dryer are included.
Tenant responsible for electric, gas and heating oil.

Pets are accepted with owner approval. If accepted, a $300 non-refundable pet deposit is due at lease signing and an additional $30 a month fee.

Schedule your tour today!
To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online at http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 - 24/7
or click the clickable button on this page for more information

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE2499599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 E King St have any available units?
351 E King St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 E King St have?
Some of 351 E King St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 E King St currently offering any rent specials?
351 E King St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 E King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 E King St is pet friendly.
Does 351 E King St offer parking?
No, 351 E King St does not offer parking.
Does 351 E King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 E King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 E King St have a pool?
No, 351 E King St does not have a pool.
Does 351 E King St have accessible units?
No, 351 E King St does not have accessible units.
Does 351 E King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 E King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 E King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 E King St does not have units with air conditioning.
