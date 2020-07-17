All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

142 College Avenue

142 College Avenue · (717) 468-5602
Location

142 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2214 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home. The home has been transformed from top to bottom with wonderful features including a gas fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, and a beautiful custom kitchen on the first floor, which features lofty 10 foot ceilings. On the second floor you'll find an absolutely dreamy master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, a gorgeous tiled bathroom featuring a soaking tub, and your own private balcony overlooking your backyard and the city beyond. Two guest bedrooms and another bathroom with premium finishes complete the second floor. On to the 3rd floor, you'll find a large, light filled room overlooking the city, featuring lots of natural light and an exposed brick wall. While suitable for a bedroom, it would make for an amazing art studio or the office space of your dreams. Not to be missed, the outdoor space has also been tastefully finished, with a privacy fence, exterior lighting, and tasteful landscaping completing the backyard oasis. The home also features lots of storage space, with ample closet space and a full basement with easy exterior access.

Call, Email, Text to fill out an application for this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 College Avenue have any available units?
142 College Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 College Avenue have?
Some of 142 College Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
142 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 142 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 142 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 142 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 142 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 142 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 142 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 142 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 142 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 College Avenue has units with air conditioning.
