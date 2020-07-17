142 College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home. The home has been transformed from top to bottom with wonderful features including a gas fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, and a beautiful custom kitchen on the first floor, which features lofty 10 foot ceilings. On the second floor you'll find an absolutely dreamy master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, a gorgeous tiled bathroom featuring a soaking tub, and your own private balcony overlooking your backyard and the city beyond. Two guest bedrooms and another bathroom with premium finishes complete the second floor. On to the 3rd floor, you'll find a large, light filled room overlooking the city, featuring lots of natural light and an exposed brick wall. While suitable for a bedroom, it would make for an amazing art studio or the office space of your dreams. Not to be missed, the outdoor space has also been tastefully finished, with a privacy fence, exterior lighting, and tasteful landscaping completing the backyard oasis. The home also features lots of storage space, with ample closet space and a full basement with easy exterior access.



