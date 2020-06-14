Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Kulpsville, PA with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.

1 Unit Available
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.

1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.

1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.

1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
12 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kulpsville, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kulpsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

