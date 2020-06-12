/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:06 PM
26 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kulpsville, PA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Kulpsville
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
718 WILLOW STREET
718 Willow Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Conveniently located Garden condo in North Penn school district. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove. Enjoy relaxing in the open concept living and dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Kulpsville
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1615 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.