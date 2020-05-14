Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool

Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972



Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor. The large family room and dining room includes carpet and plenty of space. The kitchen offers 2 pantries with ample storage and new flooring in addition newer appliances. An extra back room with fireplace can be used for additional living area. The large laundry room also provides storage. The NEW extended paver patio (15) is the perfect place to entertain. Upstairs you'll enjoy a spacious master with walk in closet, linen closet, and updated bathroom. Two additional BDRM with wall to wall closets also include refinished hardwood floors. A guest bathroom with tub shower completes the upstairs along with a linen closet. Home includes NEW HE Heat Pump (16), NEW Water Heater (18). HOA includes exterior maintenance, lawn care, water, trash, and snow removal. The community also offers a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool! Less than 5 min to PA TP.

