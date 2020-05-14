All apartments in Kulpsville
401 Revere Drive

401 Revere Drive · (215) 740-3964
Location

401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA 19438

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972

Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor. The large family room and dining room includes carpet and plenty of space. The kitchen offers 2 pantries with ample storage and new flooring in addition newer appliances. An extra back room with fireplace can be used for additional living area. The large laundry room also provides storage. The NEW extended paver patio (15) is the perfect place to entertain. Upstairs you'll enjoy a spacious master with walk in closet, linen closet, and updated bathroom. Two additional BDRM with wall to wall closets also include refinished hardwood floors. A guest bathroom with tub shower completes the upstairs along with a linen closet. Home includes NEW HE Heat Pump (16), NEW Water Heater (18). HOA includes exterior maintenance, lawn care, water, trash, and snow removal. The community also offers a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool! Less than 5 min to PA TP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272972
Property Id 272972

(RLNE5753248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

