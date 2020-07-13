71 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in King of Prussia, PA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
152 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
315 DRUMMERS LANE
315 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
819 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 1st floor condo in the Morgan Building of the Glenhardie Community. Freshly painted, LVT flooring and Ceramic tile throughout. All neutral d~cor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
1014 W MARSHALL STREET
1014 West Marshall Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Spacious affordable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit on 2nd and 3rd Floor available for rent in Norristown. Tenant pays electric/heat/water, owners pays sewer/trash.
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,024
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:39am
5 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 02:17pm
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 03:08pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
242 E Minor
242 Minor St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Norristown - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
252 E 6TH AVENUE
252 East 6th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2067 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Conshohocken. The 2nd floor includes full kitchen, living room and full bath. The 3rd floor includes 2 bedrooms. Great location close to trains, major roadways and downtown Conshohocken.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Forge Crossing
349 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 04/18/20 Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!! - Property Id: 226636 Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing! This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
754 HAWS AVE
754 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 754 HAWS AVE in Norristown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.

July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

King of Prussia rents decline sharply over the past month

King of Prussia rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in King of Prussia stand at $1,230 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,485 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. King of Prussia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in King of Prussia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to King of Prussia

    As rents have fallen moderately in King of Prussia, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, King of Prussia is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • King of Prussia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,485 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in King of Prussia fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in King of Prussia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where King of Prussia is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

