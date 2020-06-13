/
accessible apartments
56 Accessible Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$797
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
East Mount Airy
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Cedarbrook
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
Logan
1 Unit Available
4960 N 9TH STREET
4960 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
2206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1 bed 1 bath Apartment. Handicap Friendly with just 2 steps to get into your new apartment. Property is newly renovated kitchen is furnished with Stainless steel appliances new solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
1700 68TH AVENUE
1700 68th Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1832 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2nd floor Unit - two Large bedrooms, include: New kitchen with ceramic, tile floor stainless sink, new cabinets with gas stove, two large walk in closets,ceiling fans, three-piece bath with ceramic tile and separate entrance and off
Results within 10 miles of Jenkintown
Logan Square
85 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Logan Square
28 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Wynnefield Heights
135 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Callowhill
52 Units Available
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,615
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1100 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,702
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
