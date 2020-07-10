/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Hulmeville, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Hulmeville
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Hulmeville
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
54 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
37 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE
4542 Rosemarie Drive, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Hulmeville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Somerton
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Last updated May 19 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Somerton
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
941 BRISTOL ROAD
941 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3216 sqft
Owner is licensed real estate agent.Super efficient 12 year old home in excellent condition.Full Basement with high ceilings..4 large bedrooms with ample closets...upper floor laundry for added convenience..
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Carroll Street
214 Carroll Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1265 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Riverside. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 5th 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
418 CLEVELAND AVENUE
418 Cleveland Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1468 sqft
Looking for that single family home in Riverside? Here it is! Newer roof, newer heater, updated Eat In kitchen, Large living room, Central Air conditioning, Large fenced in yard, Off street parking in a driveway.
