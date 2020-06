Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space. You also get 2 large bedrooms and a nice sized bathroom as well. There is a basement it is not finished it is mostly used for storage and laundry( comes with a washer dryer hookup). Garage for rent also come available with this unit as well for an extra $90 a month. Tenant will have first choice for it. Covid 19 safe showings will take place with distaning and gloves will be provided for showings and must bring your own mask. Before showing must be able to prove you have first last and security.