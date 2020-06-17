All apartments in Hatfield
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:51 AM

35 N MAPLE AVE #A

35 N Maple Ave · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA 19440

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room. Other fine features include front and back entrances, 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, washer, dryer, dishwasher and gas cooking. Lots to love including crown moldings, custom paint, large closets, original oak hardwood floors and private off-street parking. You'll love the old-fashioned front porch to relax and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or tea. Basement space for storage, work-out area, casual bonus area. There are raised-bed garden spots for your veggies and flower if you have a green thumb! Hatfield has many park trails, lively community events, and a fantastic splash park and pol. Have Pets? They are welcome and there are three off-leash dog parks to take advantage of year-round. An award-winning school district is the icing on the cake. Small town with a big heart and great place to call home. This combination of charm, tranquility and modern comforts combined with easy access to urban conveniences is hard to come by. Come today and find your favorites!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have any available units?
35 N MAPLE AVE #A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have?
Some of 35 N MAPLE AVE #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 N MAPLE AVE #A currently offering any rent specials?
35 N MAPLE AVE #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 N MAPLE AVE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A is pet friendly.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A offer parking?
Yes, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A does offer parking.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have a pool?
No, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A does not have a pool.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have accessible units?
No, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 N MAPLE AVE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 N MAPLE AVE #A does not have units with air conditioning.
