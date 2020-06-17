35 N MAPLE AVE #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room. Other fine features include front and back entrances, 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, washer, dryer, dishwasher and gas cooking. Lots to love including crown moldings, custom paint, large closets, original oak hardwood floors and private off-street parking. You'll love the old-fashioned front porch to relax and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or tea. Basement space for storage, work-out area, casual bonus area. There are raised-bed garden spots for your veggies and flower if you have a green thumb! Hatfield has many park trails, lively community events, and a fantastic splash park and pol. Have Pets? They are welcome and there are three off-leash dog parks to take advantage of year-round. An award-winning school district is the icing on the cake. Small town with a big heart and great place to call home. This combination of charm, tranquility and modern comforts combined with easy access to urban conveniences is hard to come by. Come today and find your favorites!