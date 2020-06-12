/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
213 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
120 N BETHLEHEM PIKE
120 North Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
943 sqft
Totally renovated condo in Somerset House with Parking and Pool. 2 good sized bedrooms with a bonus room that can be used for an office or den featuring a large window for natural light a modern barn door for total privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
420 Fort Washington Avenue
420 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1700.00; IMRID13951
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
Last updated December 10 at 10:04pm
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Chestnut Hill
65 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Willow Grove
91 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Abington
2 Units Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cedarbrook
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
