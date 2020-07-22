/
garrett county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Garrett County, MD📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Pergin Farm Rd
426 Pergin Farm Road, Garrett County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1596 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home situated on wooded lot with a wrap around porch. New flooring, many upgrades, sunroom, fenced in yard. Located just minutes to Oakland & Deep Creek Lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
806 Heritage Dr
806 Heritage Drive, Mountain Lake Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split foyer home located in Oakland. Large back deck with 2 car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
226 Francis Sanders Drive West - 1
226 Francis Sanders Drive West, Garrett County, MD
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
40 x 50, 2000 sq ft Commercial space. Heated sidewalks and floors throughout, Natural Gas heating, Handicap accessible entrance and bathroom, Loading dock, all interior doors are fireproof. Located in Mt.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
446 Weber Road - 1
446 Weber Rd, Mountain Lake Park, MD
Studio
$2,400
3000 sqft
Great exposure and location on Weber Road. Signage available and plenty of parking. Midway Plaza has an abundance of options for retail storefronts or office space! Choose the square footage that fits your needs, 1000-3000 sq. ft. available!
Results within 5 miles of Garrett County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12703 Jealous Row Rd
12703 Jealous Row Northwest, Allegany County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 5 BR/4B single family home in rural Mt. Savage - This home is 3 floors of spacious Victorian living. While the photos are a good representation of this property, they do not do it justice.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
6 Bobcat Court - K
6 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
2 Bedroom STUDENT rental located in Bobcat Court. Building is just steps from the university's lower quad (near Westminster Hall). This apartment has a full kitchen/dining area, living room, shared bathroom, and linen closet.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Bobcat Court - A
2 Bobcat Court, Frostburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
Student Housing, perfect for both Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland. This large two bedroom, one bath features ground level access.
Results within 10 miles of Garrett County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12608 Winchester Road
12608 Winchester Road Southwest, Allegany County, MD
1 Bedroom
$660
FOR RENT - Property Id: 233836 Don't miss seeing this charming and spacious, furnished studio/efficiency apartment! It offers a lovely setting and off-street parking and it has a great location with easy highway access.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Lane Avenue 1
28 Lane Ave, La Vale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Fully Furnished - all utilities - Property Id: 266558 Seeking Visiting professional to occupy a 1 Bedroom Apartment, Fully Furnished, all utilites included including internet and TV. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and well equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lane Ave 2
21 Lane Ave, La Vale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1200 sqft
1 bed - Fully furnished - all utilities included - Property Id: 55099 Seeking professional to occupy a fully furnished, 1 bedroom. Unit includes washer dryer, 2 TV's , internet, cookware, linens, towels, Internet, utilities including trash.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
381 GEORGES CREEK BLVD
381 Georges Creek Blvd, La Vale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
Awesome Lavale rental with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, main level laundry, spacious living room open to the kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, sliding doors open to a small rear yard. 900.00 a month, tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Ross Street
115 Ross Street, Confluence, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 Bedroom fully furnished apartment in Confluence with a view of the Casselman River just off the back deck. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
525 River Road
525 River Road, Confluence, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 bedroom 1 bath Fully furnished apartments and includes all utilities. Walking distance to Youghiogheny River. Plenty of off street parking and centrally located to all mountain attractions. One year lease then month to month.
