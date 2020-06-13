41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Emmaus
3 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
203-205 Main Street
203 Main St, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
203-205 Main Street - 205 Second Floor Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
7 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Keck Park
6 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
37 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lehigh Parkway
1 Unit Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,197
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trexler Park
3 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
City Guide for Emmaus, PA

The name of Emmaus comes from a Greek, Latin and Hebrew word which means "warm spring." The name was founded on the biblical village of Emmaus, which is now located within modern Israel. In 2007 and 2009, Money Magazine listed the borough of Emmaus as being among the top 100 Best Places to Live.

The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Emmaus, PA

Finding an apartment in Emmaus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

