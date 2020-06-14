/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA
Emmaus
3 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
203-205 Main Street
203 Main St, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
203-205 Main Street - 205 Second Floor Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating.
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
7 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Downtown Allentown
40 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
822 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Lehigh Parkway
2 Units Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Keck Park
6 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
3 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
West Park
1 Unit Available
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel-West Park!lose enough to walk downtown Allentown, the 19th St Theater District
Mountainville
1 Unit Available
1949 South 5th Street
1949 S 5th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
610 sqft
This luxurious, brand-new building consists of one or two bedroom units with a parking lot available for the in-house residents. Mountain View offers a chance at urban living with many restaurants, shopping centers, site-seeing etc.
1 Unit Available
447 Harrison Street
447 Harrison Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1st floor apartment on a quiet street located near Trout Creek Park on the South side of Allentown. Freshly painted, cleaned and carpets cleaned. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. On street parking.
4 C's
1 Unit Available
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
Welcome to Trogon - Here is a unique opportunity to reside in a tastefully FURNISHED PRIVATE ONE ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (private bathroom, no kitchen) in this Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of
West Park
1 Unit Available
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.
Liberty
1 Unit Available
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
