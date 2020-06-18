All apartments in Elizabethtown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

22 S Market St Apt 202

22 South Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Available 08/08/20 This spacious second floor, one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Elizabethtown. Within walking distance to local businesses, restaurants and public transportation. Centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg and Lancaster. This apartment has hardwood flooring and a ton of charm. Range and refrigerator are included. One parking space. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.

TENANT PAYS: Electric
LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash

PETS: None

Preferred Realty Management
26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Office: (717) 367-0300
www.preferredrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
