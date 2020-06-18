22 S Market St Apt 202

Amenities
Available 08/08/20 This spacious second floor, one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Elizabethtown. Within walking distance to local businesses, restaurants and public transportation. Centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg and Lancaster. This apartment has hardwood flooring and a ton of charm. Range and refrigerator are included. One parking space. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.
TENANT PAYS: Electric
LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash
PETS: None
