22 S Market St Apt 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/08/20 This spacious second floor, one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Elizabethtown. Within walking distance to local businesses, restaurants and public transportation. Centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg and Lancaster. This apartment has hardwood flooring and a ton of charm. Range and refrigerator are included. One parking space. Sorry, no pets. Elizabethtown Borough and Elizabethtown School District. For a current listing of additional homes, visit our website at www.preferredrealty.com.



TENANT PAYS: Electric

LANDLORD PAYS: Water, Sewer, Trash



PETS: None



Preferred Realty Management

26 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Office: (717) 367-0300

www.preferredrealty.com



(RLNE3256785)