2 bedroom apartments
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eddystone, PA
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buckman Village
3 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
$
6 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
19 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1135 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
12 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
$
Packer Park
8 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1310 sqft
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Overbrook
8 Units Available
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
